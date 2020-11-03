Bossip Video

On a day when we all need it the most, Mark Cuban decided to share something positive on his timeline.

On Tuesday, the Dallas Mavericks owner shared pictures of Delonte West at a recovery center. In the photos, the former NBA player can be seen playing frisbee with other people at the facility along another photo that shows him kayaking.

“Because we all want something to feel great about today, here is your Delonte West update,” Cuban wrote in his tweet. “It’s still an uphill battle, but he is climbing !”

Because we all want something to feel great about today, here is your Delonte West update. It's still an uphill battle, but he is climbing ! pic.twitter.com/qLDVJDrSOQ — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 3, 2020

West’s struggles with substance abuse have been well documented throughout the past couple of years. Back in September, he seems to have hit rock bottom when he was seen near a Dallas highway asking for money. This photo is what moved Cuban to locate the former baller and help him get into a recovery center.

“I can just confirm that I found him and helped him,” Cuban told The Washington Post at the time. “The rest is up to Delonte and his family to tell.”

Later on, TMZ reported that Cuban along with West’s mother were able to convince the 37-year-old to enter a rehab. The Shark Tank star also offered to pay for West’s recovery and help him get back on his feet.

Now, it really looks like West’s hard work–along with Cuban’s help–is paying off big time.

We’re so glad to see Delonte doing well!