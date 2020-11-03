Bossip Video

A Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is getting a divorce.

Erika Jayne, 49, has announced that she’s ending her marriage to high-profile attorney Tom Girardi, 81. The Bravo star released a statement to E! News confirming the news saying;

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi. This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.” “It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved,” she adds. “I request others give us that privacy as well.”

Erika was often seen on #RHOBH discussing her seemingly happy marriage and said that while they don’t “f*** like 20-year-olds” they have a healthy sex life. She also very recently told a fan who asked about her husband that he was “Currently snoring next to me.”

The couple who’ve been together a whopping 21 years, met at Chasen’s in West Hollywood, where Erika was working as a cocktail waitress and apparently where they flirted. Tom was smitten kitten by the waitress and after a year of him frequenting the restaurant where she worked, Erika boldly slipped him her number. Six months later they were engaged.

Erika previously told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” that they do NOT have a prenup and since her husband’s an attorney there’s no need for since he’d destroy it anyway.

“Let me tell you something, let me be very clear. I’m married to a very powerful lawyer,” said Erika. “A prenup wouldn’t stand in his way anyway…It’s gonna be all Tom’s way, I assure you. He’ll rip that piece of paper to shreds in two seconds!”

Oh well. Another day, another Bravo breakup.

What do YOU think about Erika Jayne divorcing her husband?