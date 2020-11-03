Steroids And Tigers And Yayo Oh My! New Nat Geo Series “TRAFFICKED” Dives Deep Inside The Global Black Market [VIDEO]

Nat Geo is at it again! The documentary network has an exciting new four part series set to air next month that goes deep into the networks of the criminal underworld, giving an inside look at illegal trafficking from the outlaws who get any and everything across borders around the world.

TRAFFICKED explores the complex and often dangerous inner workings of the global underworld — smuggling networks, and black and informal markets. Each investigation embeds with Peabody and duPont

Award-winning journalist Mariana van Zeller on a mission to understand a specific black market and the lives of the smugglers and outlaws who run it. Offering a rare peek behind the criminal curtain, she tracks the chain of custody of illicit goods, learns

the secrets of the trade, and provides a 360-degree view of the trafficking world from the POV of the traffickers, law enforcement and those caught in the crossfire.

Check out the trailer below:

