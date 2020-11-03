In a shock to absolutely no one, Kim K is going viral YET AGAIN (for what feels like the millionth time in a week) for liking a pro-Biden tweet from KID CUDI that immediately stirred up (hilarious) speculation over whether she voted for Biden-Harris over her own husband Kanye.

Looking like @KimKardashian chose Biden-Harris over Kanye West 😅 pic.twitter.com/OpFGf9vK1q — Sara Pearl (@skenigsberg) November 3, 2020

Now, we have no idea who she actually voted for, but she knew that liking that tweet would blow up on social media while her husband posted himself shamelessly voting for himself as a first-time Presidential election voter.

The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world 🕊 pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

Kanye posted back-to-back videos of himself voting for the first time EVER with the caption, “KEEP BELIEVING KANYE 2020. Thank you Jesus Christ.”

The second video was captioned “The first vote of my life. We are here to serve. We pray for every servant leader in the world.”

This comes just days after Kim revealed Kanye’s creepy hologram surprise of her deceased father Robert Kardashian that stirred up hilarious chaos.

“For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨ It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion,” captioned Kim on the viral video.

Fast forward to a few hours ago and we’re caught up in another Kardashian storyline that’s sure to get messier as Election night drags on.

What’s worse: Kanye voting for himself in a tight Presidential race or him not even bothering to complete the ballot? Who do you think Kim voted for? Tell us in the comments and peep the Twitter hysteria over her mystery vote on the flip.