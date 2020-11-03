Bossip Video

Don’t lie on Wesley Snipes. It makes Wesley Snipes angry. You don’t want to anger Wesley Snipes…

Wesley Snipes has been through some s#!t in his life and his talent as a multihyphenate is unparalleled. We say that to say, be careful how you speak on his name or be prepared to get publicly g-checked.

Enter Patton Oswalt, an actor, and comedian who probably won’t find brotha Snipes’ response very funny. During a recent and rare interview with The Guardian, journalist Simon Hattenstone read him the following quote that was attributed to the aforementioned funny man via AV Club:

“Wesley was just f**king crazy in a hilarious way … he tried to strangle [director] David Goyer.”

To which Wesley replied:

“Let me tell you one thing. If I had tried to strangle David Goyer, you probably wouldn’t be talking to me now. A black guy with muscles strangling the director of a movie is going to jail, I guarantee you.”

Snipes sarcastically described Oswalt as, “A reliable authority on me”, and was not nearly done slicing Oswalt a new laugh hole for his slanderous scuttlebutt:

“This is part of the challenges that we as African Americans face here in America – these microaggressions. The presumption that one white guy can make a statement and that statement stands as true! Why would people believe his version is true? Because they are predisposed to believing the black guy is always the problem. And all it takes is one person, Mr Oswalt, who I really don’t know. I can barely remember him on the set, but it’s fascinating that his statement alone was enough to make people go: ‘Yeah, you know Snipes has got a problem.’”

Preach!