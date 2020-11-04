Bossip Video

Loud packs for everybody!

We still don’t know who the next President will be but we do know that you can get high as a giraffe’s a$$ if you have anxiety about not knowing who the next President is.

According to The Washington Post, four states, Arizona, New Jersey, Montana, and South Dakota voted yesterday to legalize recreational marijuana and join eleven other states who have already seen the light up. South Dakota becomes the first state to legalize both medical and recreational tree at the same damn time.

The state of Oregon saw legalization in those states and said, “hold my beer”. Voters in The Beaver State voted to pass Measure 1 that decriminalizes possession of hard drugs like, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and oxycontin. It didn’t just pass by a small margin either, 60% of the state’s citizens said, “run it!” It will be interesting to watch people with addiction problems have the ability to seek treatment as opposed to being thrown in prison. Other states should be watching that space.

“This is the most significant reform in our nation’s failed drug policies in a generation,” said Kassandra Frederique, the executive director of Drug Policy Alliance, which spent more than $4 million backing the measure. “It’s particularly significant because most people don’t realize that drug possession is the number one arrest in the country.”

Good on Oregon but respectfully, ain’t no Black folks there. We would love to see something like this pass in states with high Black populations. Never thought we’d see the day where you could walk around with heroin freely in America but 2020 is full of surprises, to say the least.