After what felt like forever, we made it through the longest, most stressful and anxiety-triggering Election Day everrrr that ended with Uncle Joe being slightly ahead of you-know-who in a promising development that fueled endless hysteria across social media.

So far, things look very, very promising for Joe who only needs Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada to win the Presidency.

Georgia and Pennsylvania are still in play but not necessary for him to win.

“We’re exactly where we said we would be,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar during an update from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the state capital. “I don’t know what the totals are going to end up at, but somewhere between 2.5 million and 3 million ballots,” said Boockvar, noting that her state (which has 20 Electoral votes) “will accurately count every single ballot.”

At this point, you can breathe easier knowing that it’s almost over but there’s still more STRESS and MESS ahead as Trump starts to undermine the results.

Even superstar celebs like Cardi B were STRESSED while urging fans to vote in the most critical Presidential election of our lifetime (so far).

“Hey guys, I voted. It was easy-peasy. The hardest part was getting out the f–king car,” she captioned. “S–t, go vote because … I don’t know, it feels good after you voted. You feel like you just did something. I don’t know. I swear, it’s like a weird feeling…”

She followed that up with the most relatable Election night MOOD.

How did you get through Election Day stress? Do you think Joe will pull out the win? Tell us in the comments and peep the funniest, wildest and craziest tweets/memes from Election Day 2020 on the flip.