It’s the day-after-Election Day and we still don’t have a winner after a historic voter turnout that pushed Biden into a commanding lead with only a few Electoral votes necessary for the W.

One of the reasons for the ballot box boom is unprecedented participation from superstar celebs like Cardi B, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, The Rock, forever President Obama and many, many more who used their massive platforms to encourage people to rock the vote.

We also noticed a wave of baddies like Lori Harvey and Saweetie slaying the vote and showing off their ‘I Voted’ stickers in a promising trend that bodes well in our social media-obsessed society.

Other notable ballot box baddies include Kim K who went viral on Election Day for liking a pro-Biden tweet from KID CUDI that immediately stirred up (hilarious) speculation over whether she voted for Biden-Harris over her own husband Kanye.

Looking like @KimKardashian chose Biden-Harris over Kanye West 😅 pic.twitter.com/OpFGf9vK1q — Sara Pearl (@skenigsberg) November 3, 2020

Now, we have no idea who she actually voted for, but she knew that liking that tweet would blow up on social media while her husband posted himself shamelessly voting for himself as a first-time Presidential election voter.

The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world 🕊 pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

Kanye posted back-to-back videos of himself voting for the first time EVER with the caption, “KEEP BELIEVING KANYE 2020. Thank you Jesus Christ.”

The second video was captioned “The first vote of my life. We are here to serve. We pray for every servant leader in the world.”

This comes just days after Kim revealed Kanye’s creepy hologram surprise of her deceased father Robert Kardashian that stirred up hilarious chaos.

“For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨ It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion,” captioned Kim on the viral video.

Overall, it was a good day

