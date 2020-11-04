Bossip Video

Lil Wayne started his 2020 engaged to curvy Aussie model La’tecia Thomas in what seemed to be the end of his dating days. The pair made their relationship public on Valentine’s Day after months of speculation and were spotted together all over All-Star weekend earlier this year.

Shortly after the pandemic hit, everyone went into quarantine and Wayne was on our timelines kissing another plus-size model, Denise Bidot, leaving fans of both confused and instantly pushing them into detective mode. The only time fans noticed the pair together, previously, was for Wayne’s American Eagle launch a few years prior. Either way, the lovebirds were clearly into each other and Wayne looked happier than ever with Denise.

Feeling like the happiest girl in the world. 💕 @LilTunechi — Denise Bidot (@DeniseBidot) July 7, 2020

In true 2020 fashion, it seems that happiness has hit a rough patch and ended for now, according to social media. This weekend, several outlets reported Denise had kicked Lil Wayne to the curb, allegedly over his Trump endorsement. Weezy was spotted last week with President Trump and gave his cosign for another four years.

The Young MAGA millionaire also revealed that he was in favor of Trump’s Platinum Plan. The proposal includes efforts to prosecute the Ku Klux Klan and Antifa as terrorist organizations and to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. The new initiative would aim to help the Black community to achieve economic prosperity, which you can read about here in detail.

But hopefully, ole Cheeto won’t be around too long for us to see his failed plan in action!

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

The endorsement came as a shock to many, but Denise took to Instagram to make it clear she doesn’t back Trump. Many suggested this was the reason she ended up leaving Wayne, but that seems to not be the case. Her disowning of Wayne’s behavior is what reportedly lead to him LEAVING HER. You can see all the screenshots and the alleged information below.