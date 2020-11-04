“Bridezillas” Exclusive: Jessica EXPLODES After Her Bridesmaid Suggests She “Smile” And Enjoy Her Day [VIDEO]

Sheesh! Whatever happened to wedding day being the happiest day of a bride’s life?

Happy Hump Day y’all! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Bridezillas” and you know we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. This show’s reputation precedes itself, so we really don’t need to tell you much to set up the clip BUT just know Bride Jessica wasn’t in the best mood on her special day and her bridesmaid’s attempt to convince her otherwise was less than successful. Check out the clip below:

Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:

Jessica no longer has control of her wedding and when things come crashing down, her fury is aimed toward her wedding planner. Alex is saving herself for her wedding night, but without her father’s approval, she may be waiting much longer than expected.

The upcoming episode of Bridezillas (season 13), airs Thursday, November 5th at 9:00 pm ET/CT on WeTV.

Will you be watching?

For the married ladies out there, were there any steps that you took to avoid being a Bridezilla? Was there anything in particular that your bridesmaids did that set off a dangerous mood swing?