Earlier this week, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown stopped by The Tonight Show for a special performance.

The pair performed on the late-night show along with some help from their frequent collaborators, Killer Mike and Big Rube, who joined the party toward the end of the track. For the appearance, the duo rocked matching “‘Kast” sweatshirts that read, “Atlanta” down the sleeves, representing the city that raised them. Their song, “We The Ones,” originally appeared on the 2017 Organized Noize EP, but just received this special remix back in October.

“We the Ones” was also featured on the second edition of the Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy compilation. “In a time of so much despair we wanted to give the people a little light to live to,” Big Boi said of the remix in a statement.

Earlier this year, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown shared a collaborative track called, “Can’t Sleep.” The song is supposedly set to appear on the duo’s highly-anticipated and long-teased collaborative LP, The Big Sleepover.

Check out this brand new performance of “We The Ones” with Big Boi, Sleepy Brown, Killer Mike, and Big Rube all in attendance.

In other Big Boi news, last week the Outkast rapper showed up to give back to Atlanta poll workers braving the pandemic to help millions of Americans cast their ballots. He teamed up with Postmates and World Central Kitchen to help serve over 150 hot meals. The food looked good two. The megastar had everything from shrimp, chicken, and even tacos on the menu for the hard workers at the poll sites.

We LOVE to see it.