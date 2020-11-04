Bossip Video

Tami Roman is all the way finished with Basketball Wives—but is she all the way done with one of her close friends? That’s the question that fans are asking after the reality star spoke on some of her former castmates.

During an Instagram Live Tami was asked about her relationships with her former castmates from the VH1 show —and she didn’t hold back.

When it comes to Malaysia Pargo, Tami said that they’re still friends on social media.

“Do I still talk to Malaysia? Yes, I talk to Malaysia via Instagram. I feel like I’m talking to you when I like your pictures. It’s like, I see a picture I like or I leave a comment on your picture. That’s me talking to you.” “There’s no issue with me and Malaysia, “I don’t think there ever was an issue with me and Malaysia, so, ain’t no need to have one now.”

As far as Shaunie O’Neal however, Tami surprisingly said that they don’t speak and wouldn’t expound any further about why. The news is especially shocking considering that Tami and Shaunie have been longtime good girlfriends and Shaunie brought Tami onto Basketball Wives way back in season 2.

“Somebody said how is me and Shaunie. I haven’t talked to Shaunie since I left the show,” said Tami on IG Live. “So that’s how me and Shaunie are.”

As pointed out by MadameNoire, Tami’s been hinting towards her strained relationship with Shaunie and said their friendship lacked reciprocity.

“I thought that Shaunie and I were real friends. I think that I put more weight and more value on the friendship than she actually was doing,” she said in May. “From my standpoint, I really loved and respected Shaunie a great deal. And so the last two seasons made me feel like it wasn’t any reciprocity. You gotta acknowledge that and honor it. If people don’t f–k with you like that they just don’t f–k with you. No harm, no foul. But I just realized that it wasn’t that deep for her.”

Shaunie MIGHT have responded on Instagram to Tami letting fans know that they no longer speak. She posted a meme saying;

“Staying quiet doesn’t mean I have nothing to say; it means I don’t think you are ready to hear my thoughts.”

If you were hoping to see Tami and Shaunie hash out their issues on Basketball Wives, you’re unfortunately out of luck.

Tami won’t be there and the cast will reportedly consist of Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, Evelyn Lozada, O.G., Jennifer Williams, and of course, E.P. Shaunie O’Neal herself.

