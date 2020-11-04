Bossip Video

The end of the year is every Apple user’s favorite time of the year.

Apple recently launched its newest model of the iPhone, the iPhone 12, which has been met with rave reviews. The product comes in three different models spanning from $799 all the way to $1499. Even with a hefty price tag on some models, Apple will still not meet its initial demand, leaving some to wait while the product is on backorder.

With all of this on Apple’s plate, you would think they would be occupied trying to meet that demand–but it seems they have other plans. According to The Verge, Apple is hosting a surprise event next week to introduce more products to empty our bank accounts for.

Apple has announced a “One More Thing” event for November 10th, which will presumably see the company announce its first Arm-based Macs that run on Apple Silicon chips instead of the Intel processors the company has used since 2005. The language here is particularly notable: the “One More Thing” phrase has long been used by Apple — particularly by former CEO Steve Jobs — in keynotes for significant product announcements. The last time Apple used the phrase was for the announcement of the iPhone X in 2017.

The upcoming event is said to reveal three new stellar designs including the new 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros and a new 13-inch MacBook Air, according to Bloomberg.

No word yet on what the price point will be set at.

The invite Apple has used for this occasion features a VR logo standing and laying down to resemble a Macbook opening and closing. Safe to say the next generation of Macbooks is upon us. Will YOU be purchasing the new Macbook when it’s announced?