There is literally a tweet for every single lie, equivocation, backslide, and projection that Donald Trump puts forth.

Earlier today the state of Wisconsin was called for Joe Biden and the Trump campaign is throwing a whole fit about it just like they did when Arizona was called for Biden early this morning. Over the past two weeks, the talking heads on cable news networks have been saying that Trump would likely use the courts in an effort to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Today, it appears to be coming to pass.

They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

53% of white women’s president insists on saying that votes are being “found” as opposed to the truth which is that they are being counted. His campaign manager Bill Stepien has been charged with the duty of carrying out Trump’s delusional bidding by releasing statements that question the election’s validity.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien: "There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results. The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.” pic.twitter.com/YwiNAxzocx — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 4, 2020

With the campaign demanding a recount, Twitter detectives quickly dug up an 8-year-old tweet posted by Trump back in 2012 when President Obama was on his way to the type of sweeping victory that he could never pull off.

We don’t want to have a recount in any of the battleground states. Obama will steal it. Make sure all your friends and family vote. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2012

Trump won Wisconsin by less than 1% in 2016 against Hillary Clinton so it’s no surprise that with the all racial animus that he helped perpetuate over the past few years that he couldn’t hold on to that sliver of a lead in areas like Milwaukee and Kenosha after they witnessed uprisings related to Kyle Rittenhouse’s shooting spree. Biden’s campaign doesn’t appear worried in the slightest according to The Hill:

“We are going to win Wisconsin, recount or no recount,” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said on a Zoom call with reporters when asked about a potential recount in Wisconsin.

Not even Trump’s fellow Republicans like Wisconsin governor Scott Walker believe the obtusely orange POTUS can come back from his deficit.

After recount in 2011 race for WI Supreme Court, there was a swing of 300 votes. After recount in 2016 Presidential race in WI, @realDonaldTrump numbers went up by 131. As I said, 20,000 is a high hurdle. #Election2020 https://t.co/CEr82eiCWH — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) November 4, 2020

