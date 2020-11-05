Bossip Video

The hectic relationship between Iyanna Mayweather and the rapper she caught charges for has officially hit a new high point. Yaya has finally confirmed that she is pregnant with an NBA YoungBoy baby.

The 20-year-old daughter of boxing champion Floyd Mayweather revealed her baby bump proudly after hiding her pregnancy. Fans previously spotted Iyanna looking pregnant, but it was never confirmed as she took a break on social media. Earlier this year, Iyanna was charged with felony assault after allegedly attacking another young woman, Lapattra Jacobs, 24, with a knife, stabbing her over her rapper boyfriend.

Lapattra was pregnant with NBA YoungBoy’s baby at the time of the altercation. It’s not confirmed whether or not she’s had her baby yet.

In a new photo, Iyanna looks far along in her pregnancy. “Fat ass,” she wrote, making fun of herself and holding her stomach in what appears to be her sneaker closet.

The 20-year-old’s pregnancy has been rumored for months and, last week, Floyd Mayweather finally spoke on it.

“I just want the best for my daughter, always want the best,” he said. “If that makes her happy, then we are happy. Me and her mother is happy. But, what I try not to do is get in her personal business. Once she’s no longer under my roof, you know what, it’s between her and her better half.”

NBA YoungBoy is apparently already a father of five.