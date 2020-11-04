Celebrities are super nervous over the pending election results.

As the results of the 2020 presidential election continue to roll in, celebrities are stressing TF out. Celebs are leaning on social media to decompress and communicate how they’re coping with waiting around to see if Biden or Trump will be in office for the next four years.

Over 150 million people have casted their votes and the results seem up and down depending on where you’re getting your news. Let’s not even get started on how it’s taking for mail-ballots to be counted. Earlier today, Cardi B had THREE cigarettes at the same time to calm her nerves.

Keke Palmer took to social media earlier, to throw a little shade at folks NOT voting in their tax bracket…or in their interests period. Hmm we wonder who she may be shading here:

I see a lot of people living one way but voted another. 😔 — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) November 4, 2020

Sorry sis. I’m not in the mood for pseudo shade rn lol — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) November 4, 2020

In any event, Keke says she wasn’t on social media to exchange tweets but to speak facts as votes get counted. Hit the flip to see how more celebrities are passing time before we get election results.