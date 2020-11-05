Bossip Video

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been missing in action for almost two months, but his former associates are still making headlines.

So far, everyone arrested in connection with the gang-related activities Treyway carried out from 2016 to 2018 has received their sentence, except for one main person. Anthony “Harv” Ellison is one of the last to receive his fate, almost 2 years after his arrest. Harv was one of the Treyway members who kidnapped 6ix9ine during his internal battle against Treyway. The problem is, by the time the gang split, the Feds already had all the information they needed, and part of that information included details on Marv slashing an innocent man’s face wide open. Along with that intel, the car he kidnapped 6ix9ine from was driven by an informant whose vehicle was wired with audio and video.

Now, according to reports from Complex, Ellison blames 6ix9ine for bringing violence to the gang for personal gain and to maintain his image.

When Ellison’s attorney, Deveraux Cannick, got a chance to speak, he criticized 6ix9ine harshly. “If he didn’t bring violence to Nine Trey, then he certainly profited mightily from it,” Cannick said of the rapper, noting that he had joined the gang solely to enhance his image. The attorney brought up examples of crimes the gang had committed to advance 6ix9ine’s career. “He did those things because it helped him to the tune of millions of dollars,” he said. And as for what Ellison did? “The actions that are attributed to him pale in comparison to Mr. Hernandez, and what Mr. Hernandez was doing to promote himself. Mr. Hernandez was far more engaged with violent behavior and promoting violent behavior than Mr. Ellison.”

The person who was slashed was a friend of Shotti, the leader of Treyway, but he was an innocent non-gang affiliated friend who lived a life without crime and needed 300 stitches to close his face. The judge used Ellison’s ability to give to the community and hold a respectful job against him, claiming he is a modern-day Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

Ellison ended up receiving 288 months in jail, mainly because of the extremely violent nature of his attack. Ellison received more time than any defendant in the case thus far.