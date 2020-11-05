Bossip Video

LeBron James is calling out to his hometown of Akron, Ohio for their help as police investigate the murder of his “brother’s sister” Ericka Weems.

“AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom,” James tweeted this week. “My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel! #Justice4EricaWeems.”

AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel! #Justice4EricaWeems❤️💔 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 4, 2020

37-year-old Ericka Weems was the sister of Brandon Weems, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ director of scouting and James’ longtime friend following their time together playing for St. Vincent-St. Mary. Her body was found inside her Akron home by her sister, Shermaine Weems-Reed, on Monday.

According to reports from News 5 Cleveland, Ericka was supposed to watch the child of a family friend on Monday. When the mother of the child couldn’t get in touch with Weems, she called Shermaine, who visited her sister’s home with her husband. That’s when Weems was found dead in her upstairs bedroom. Later, the Summit County Medical Examiner determined that she died from a gunshot wound to the head. Her case has been ruled a homicide.

According to Weems’ father Darrell, he last saw Ericka at his home on Saturday night.

“She left me about 9 o’clock. I told her to call me when she got home, and she never called,” he said. “I called her all day Sunday. No answer.”

Koby Altman, the Cavaliers general manager, released a statement in response to the news of Ericka’s death saying the following:

