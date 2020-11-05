Bossip Video

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr have ended their engagement, according to Sabrina who made the announcement to her Instagram stories last night. The fitness trainer said she had to be transparent with her followers after sharing so much about her and Lamar’s life together in the media, she felt it was right to let everyone in on their break up news.

“Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar. This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”

Sabrina didn’t specify the reason she called it quits with Lamar, but the former NBA player has struggled with drug addiction in the past. Sabrina mentioned there are “things” he is dealing with now, calling his need for help “desperate.”

“Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through. I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs.”

“I wish him all the best,” Sabrina added, asking her followers for prayers for “everyone involved.”

Just a few weeks back in September, Lamar and Sabrina had their engagement party with friends and family. Lamar pointed out how important it was to have his daughter, Destiny Odom, as a special guest.

Sabrina and Odom’s love story began back in November when the 40-year-old former NBA player proposed to her while dining out in Miami. The couple got in engaged almost three months after officially announcing their relationship on Instagram.

During an interview with Dish Nation back in August, Parr was asked why she chose to pursue a relationship with the basketball star, considering his troubled past. The fitness and health coach replied:

“That wasn’t my story, I wasn’t attracted to the pain and the drama.”

Parr continued:

“You have to meet people where they are. He was never in a position to be someone’s husband, you know? He was sick, he needed to heal, he needed to grieve. He experienced a lot of loss.”

Odom was famously married to Khloe Kardashian in 2009. Both celebs tied the knot almost a month after dating. Hmm..see any trends here?

In recent news, the mother of Lamar’s three children, Liza Morales, blasted the NBA player for allegedly withholding money from a college fund set up to support his son LJ’s education. In the same message, Morales took shots at Sabrina, suggesting she was speaking for Lamar on social media.

“Having convos on the gram with yourself? People that know him, know he doesn’t talk like that. Let’s get to the real…where is LJ’s college money? We have been asking for it.”

So far, Lamar has not commented on his break up with Sabrina. The ex-baller has left up their photos together on Instagram, contrary to Sabrina who has removed their coupled-up photos together.

