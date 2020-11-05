Bossip Video

In the middle of all the election drama, people in New Jersey are already celebrating a victory.

According to Google Trends, there was a 2,800 percent increase in searches for “how to roll a joint” in New Jersey over the span of four hours on Tuesday night. The spike comes the same day that nearly 67 percent of voters in the state approved an amendment allowing people 21 and older to possess and use recreational marijuana.

With that being said, when legal weed will actually go into effect in New Jersey still remains uncertain.

“How soon will be determined by what the legislation looks like,” Jeff Brown, assistant commissioner for the Office of Medicinal Marijuana at the New Jersey Department of Health, said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “That has yet to be written by the Legislature.”

The outlet goes on to speculate that ironing out all the details could take at least several months. Still, getting the measure on the ballot and passed by voters is a step in the right direction for New Jersey, who failed to garner enough support to pass legislation last year. Marijuana legalization has been backed by Gov. Phil Murphy, who argued that criminalizing weed has disproportionately impacted the Black and Latino community in the state.

“This is a state that when we came to office had the widest white, non-white persons incarcerated in America and that overwhelmingly because of low end drug crimes and we are going to put that reality with this huge step into the rear view mirror,” Murphy said, according to NBC New York.