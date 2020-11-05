Bossip Video

In these tense times, you might need a laugh. Especially one at politicians’ expense…

Although the consequences of this election and all elections cannot be understated, it’s perfectly understandable if you’re a bit burnt out from the political discussions taking place in America. The air is thick and the discourse is fraught with emotion and varying opinions. Fortunately, there are a few Washington bureaucrats who are willing to mock themselves for our entertainment. Lord knows we could use a few minutes of entertainment this week.

Jimmy Kimmel recruited some of the most notable names in politics to read off 280-character slander against them for his epic viral series Mean Tweets. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Ted Cruz, Cory Booker, John Kasich, Al Franken and several other C-SPAN regulars who vehemently disagree with one another coalesced to endure some sick burns and some of them are absolutely delicious.

Take a moment, put the TV on mute, and press play on 3 minutes of goodness on Al Gore’s internet.