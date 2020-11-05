“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Is This The End For Quaylon And Shavel? [VIDEO]

It’s crazy how relationships can thrive with one person on the inside, but freedom can tear them apart…

It’s Thursday, which means we’re just a day away from a brand new episode of our favorite guilty pleasure reality show “Love After Lockup.” We’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure and it appears that things are continuing to go downhill for Kansas City couple Quaylon and Shavel as he takes “space” and visits with his sister and her friends in Houston, TX. Check out the clip below:

Well damn. Quaylon definitely doesn’t give af anymore. If you were Shavel, would you cut your losses at this point?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Shavel catches Quaylon in a lie; Dylan turns to another woman and Kristianna wants to live it up.

“Love After Lockup” TWO BODY BAGS airs Friday, November 6 at 9pm on WeTV, will you be watching?

These couples definitely have more drama than a little bit. Who are your favorites couples from this show? We were really, really rooting for Quaylon and Shavel but it looks like we may have to put our chips on Maurice and Jessica instead.