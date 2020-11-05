Bossip Video

Rosario Dawson couldn’t be prouder of her boo, Cory Booker, on his Senate reelection.

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a loving message about her partner of almost two years.

“So proud of and grateful for you my love. I got to vote for you here in New Jersey and am so glad that you overwhelmingly and rightfully won your seat again,” Dawson wrote under a black and white photo of her and Booker. “To know your leadership will continue to guide us with love, brilliance, patience, grace and effectiveness is the kind of representation and hope we need. We saw record turnout and need to keep building so that we can win both houses and make real change!”

Cory Booker defeated Republican Rikin Mehta in Tuesday’s election, scoring 60 percent of the vote.

On Tuesday (Nov. 3), Booker shared his excitement about the news on social media with fans.

“New Jersey, I’m once again humbled by the faith you’ve placed in me. Thank you for standing with me and allowing me the honor of representing our great state in Washington. Our work is far from finished,” he captioned.

Last year, Booker declared a bid for the Democratic nomination for president but dropped out of the race early this year.

According to EW, Cory and Rosario have been dating since the fall of 2018. They met each other at a political fundraiser through a mutual friend.

In March 2019, Dawson confirmed her relationship with the Senator, two months after reports revealed they had been seeing each other. “He’s a wonderful human being and it’s good to spend some time together when we can. We’re busy,” she told TMZ at the time.