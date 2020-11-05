Ermagawd… Like… Kylie Hasn’t Spoken To Kendall In A Month And It’s “Very Upsetting” To Kris Jenner [VIDEO]

ISSA Kardashian Kalamity!

It’s Thursday, which means if you still kare, a brand new episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” comes on tonight. In a preview for the new episode, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner talk about how Kendall and Kylie are still not on speaking terms following their fight in Palm Springs. Check out the clip below:

Poor momager Kris! Sounds like Kendall and Kylie are both being super petty… Who do you think should be the bigger person?

Today is actually Kris Jenner’s birthday. Happy 65th Kris!