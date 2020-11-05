Bossip Video

Donald Trump probably hasn’t attended a church that wasn’t for a wedding or a funeral in over 60 years…

…yet somehow he’s convinced these easily manipulated bible-thumpers that he is a devout follower of Christ. He’s also convinced a woman named Paula White that she is his “spiritual adviser”. What that means? No idea. But what we do know is that Paula White’s now-viral prayer for #45 is funny as f**k and she deserves every syllable of slander sent her way.

A Twitter page called @RightWingWatch keeps an eye on all the kooky Karens and suspicious soup cookies who may be on some radical white s#!t. Peep the video they posted yesterday that currently has over 23 million views on the social media platform.

Presidential spiritual adviser Paula White is currently leading an impassioned prayer service in an effort to secure Trump's reelection. pic.twitter.com/hCSRh84d6g — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 5, 2020

This heffa is deadass serious.

Paula White battles the "demonic confederacies" that are attempting to steal the election from Trump. pic.twitter.com/Bt3BJOkJIV — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 5, 2020

Far as we’re concerned the “demonic confederacies” in Amerikkka are white folks who support and encourage Donald Trump and southern Civil War losers.

Per usual, Twitter is hilarious and the mocking of this mayo-based misfit has been the fodder that we have needed to endure this long and arduous vote-counting process over the past 48 hours.