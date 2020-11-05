Bossip Video

She deserves it.

Halle Berry is back in the love game, thanks to her new boyfriend. The hollyweird actress’ love life has been in headlines for last two decades involving cheating partners, messy splits and child custody battles but thankfully she isn’t jaded. Back in September, 54-year-old Berry confirmed her coupledom with soul singer Van Hunt by proudly sporting his name on her t-shirt.

Fast forward to a few weeks after revealing she’s off the market, an insider tells US Weekly that they’re chemistry is “through the roof” and he’s helped her reimagine love.

‘She’s had some negative experiences [with me] but Van has taught her to love again–and lover herself. He’s a wonderful, caring man. Their chemistry is through the roof.’

Seems like chemistry and coordination is key between Halle and Van. The singer posted this selfie with is sweetie and their matching masks. Safety first.

Before hooking up with Van Hunt, Halle Berry previously had several high profile romances. She was married to Eric Justice from 1993 until 1997, Eric Benet from 2001 until 2005, and actor Olivier Martinez from 2013 until 2016.

She shares 7-year-old son Maceo with Martinez and 12-year-old Nahla with her previous partner Gabriel Aubry.