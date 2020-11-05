Bossip Video

YNW Melly, his mother, and his manager could be on the hook for millions of dollars in two civil suits filed last week. The lawsuits were filed against the rapper by the families of two crew members he has been accused of murdering.

Not only that, a separate legal issue is also making its way through the Broward County, involving access to a recording of Melly appearing to confess to the crime. This alleged confession came a month after the October 2018 deaths of Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr. and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams.

Melly and his fellow YNW member Cortlen “YNW Bortlen” Henry were arrested in connection to the murders in February of 2019. They were both charged with first degree murder, accused of killing their crew mates and then staging the scene to make it look like a drive-by shooting.

Attorney John M. Phillips is representing Thomas’ family. He told Complex that he had to file the civil suit now, as Florida’s two-year statute of limitations was about to expire.

The suit Phillips filed on October 30 charges Melly with the wrongful death of Thomas (the similarly-worded Williams suit uses the term “murder” instead), and claims that “damages are in the millions or tens of millions of dollars or more.” The exact amount will be left up to a jury to decide, according to Phillips.

Melly’s manager, Francois is also mentioned in both civil suits. In the lawsuit from Williams’ family, he’s accused of “encouraging, inciting, soliciting, and/or making possible” Williams’ shooting. The suit also says Francois “knew or should have known about Demons’ and/or Henry’s plan to murder” Williams.