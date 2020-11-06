Bossip Video

Well, well, well, that was fast…

Safaree’s had a change of heart and the badman’s issuing a likkle apology to his wife. As previously reported Safaree made headlines when he told his followers that he was a “bachelor” and hinted that he’d be divorcing his wife Erica Mena.

He also hinted that he blocked his wife on his iPhone and Erica seemingly pettily responded by showing their baby girl’s face ahead of the baby’s scheduled music video debut.

Apparently, all is back well in the Samuels household, and Safaree’s issuing an apology for his behavior.

“A man is nothing without his family,” Safaree captioned a post on IG. “ Im not a bachelor & I love my wife I would never disrespect the mother of my child or wife. Sorry for being childish & Salute to all the real men out there 💪🏾.”

Sounds like Erica got someone STRAAAAIT.

In related news, Safaree’s also dropped the music video for “CREDIT” starring his daughter Safire Majesty. In it, the adorable baby girl crawls to the camera and is held by her father while she wears a panda-colored fur coat.

Erica Mena is currently mum on the latest public spat with her spouse. Instead, she’s preparing to celebrate her 33rd birthday on November 8.

What do YOU think about Safaree apologizing to Erica Mena?