Time is moving fast!

Iyanna Mayweather just celebrated last night with a baby shower for her and rapper NBA YoungBoy’s growing baby and they’re having a BOY! The 20-year-old mother shared clips from the occasion on her Instagram page, while Iyanna went live from her IG page, showing fans details from the event.

Iyanna wore a white jumpsuit with long sleeves and shorts, accessorizing with diamond jewelry. The pregnant heir appears to be wearing baby blue slides as a touch for her baby boy. Melissa Brim, Iyanna’s mother, wrote that she thought her daughter was “just beautiful” with her baby bump stating she knows Iyanna is going to be “such a good mommy.”

The grandmother-to-be then posed with Ya Ya and her growing grandchild in front of a teddy bear backdrop. They both blew kisses at the camera.

Iyanna Mayweather’s baby shower seems to have only the essential guests, like her family and close friends. The dance floor wasn’t packed at all as she shared a video of herself doing the electric slide with a few other people. Her baby daddy, NBA YoungBoy, did not appear to be in the building either.

Iyanna’s siblings shared a moment with her, posing for photos. Floyd’s oldest son, Koraun Mayweather appeared in the hoody alongside side Ya Ya, embracing her. Jirah Mayweather, 15, stood next to Yaya on the other side and 19-year-old Zion was in attendance too!

Iyanna also showed off her sonogram photo featuring a 3-D image of her growing baby boy.

While YaYa is preparing to journey into motherhood she’s STILL facing charges for that stabbing case involving NBA YoungBoy’s baby’s mother Lapattra Lashai Jacobs.

As previously reported the 19-year-old was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon in Houston, TX. BOSSIP exclusively revealed that if convicted on that charge, she could be hit with a $10,000 fine, or worse, receive up to 99 years in prison.