Bossip Video

2 Chainz and Mulatto are linking up for the first time on a new track titled, “Quarantine Thick.”

2 Chainz took to Twitter on Thursday, November 5 to announce the collaboration, posting a photo of him and Mulatto alongside the album artwork, which features a lovely woman who embodies the name of the song rocking a onesie. It seems like this is going to be a track off of Chainz’ highly-anticipated album So Help Me God, especially due to the fact that the Atlanta rapper used the hashtag #SoHelpMeGod when tweeting about the announcement.

Just as the name of the song suggests, 2 Chainz and Mulatto dedicate “Quarantine Thick” to all of the gains being made while we’ve all been forced to self-quarantine, both physical and mental.

“She been quarantine, now lil’ shawty thick (Thick, thick)

She been quarantine, now lil’ shawty thick (Thick ain’t ya? Woo)

She been quarantine, now lil’ shawty hips wider (Wider)

Got my right hand on the Draco like a Bible (Ayy, ayy, hand to God)

Shake, shake, shake, shake, shake it fast (Shake it fast)

No matter what you do, don’t let ’em judge your past (F**k the past)

I broke my wrist off in the bowl, I need a can (Big Latto, skrrt, skrrt)

It ain’t no stash if you ain’t got nothin’ in the stash”

Mulatto’s career has propelled with lightning speed this year. Back in August, the Clay-Co Queen dropped off her debut album Queen of Da Souf. She also shared a number of collaborations with Gucci Mane, City Girls, and G-Eazy among others. The rapper received a nomination for “Best New Artist” at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards and blew fans away with her stellar XXL Freshman freestyle back in September.

As for 2 Chainz, no word quite yet on when we can expect to hear his highly anticipated project titled So Help Me God. The “Watch Out” rapper has claimed there have been a number of delays setting back the release date, but at least we have this new joint from the two Georgia natives to hold us down until then.

Listen to 2 Chainz’s new track “Quarantine Thick” featuring Mulatto down below.