Weeks later, Ice Cube is STILL emotional over the backlash from his meeting with the Trump campaign.

The moment that he thought would make him be seen as a top leader in his community instead turned into a chink in the armor of a legend.

The rapper claimed he just wanted to help and also stated the Biden campaign turned him away. Joe’s people responded, stating they never turned him away, adding that he didn’t have a plan–he barely had an outline. Rumors even suggest he scoffed at the Biden campaign because he couldn’t directly speak to Kamala Harris.

Let me get this straight, I get the president of the United States to agree to put over half a trillion dollars of capital in the Black Community (without an endorsement) and Niggas are mad at me?😂😂😂…have a nice life. — Ice Cube (@icecube) November 5, 2020

With the political climate being as hostile as it’s ever been, he thought it would be a good idea to revisit the backlash on Twitter, writing:

The problem for most people is that he wants a pat on the back for getting Trump to lie to him and say he would invest in Black America. Spoiler Alert: Trump will not do any such thing.

The Cheeto In Chief managed to woo over members of the hip-hop community like Lil Wayne, 50 Cent and, now Ice Cube with his Platinum Plan that’s aimed at bolstering capital into the Black community by almost $5 billion dollars.

On top of that, a key point in the backlash was the fact he did all this so close to an election in which Trump may not even win. As of today, it looks like Trump won’t be around after January 20th, so it seems as if Ice Cube did all this for nothing.

Roland Martin was the first to talk to Cube about his intentions on meeting with Trump and was pretty open to hearing him, but still broke down the error in Cube’s judgment. Now, the “Good Day” rapper’s latest tweet prompted him to respond and break it down even more for him as simple as possible.

“Bruh, You got played.”

The only problem @icecube is that you didn't get Trump to put $500 billion of capital in Black communities. It's a lie. It's ONE LINE on the cover sheet of his so-called Platinum Plan. No specifics. NOTHING. Bruh, you got played. 1/2 https://t.co/UXXfH1jfNM — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) November 5, 2020

Martin didn’t stop there, he continued firing off shots in response to Ice Cube’s delusion. Hit the next page to see the 10 tweet ether.