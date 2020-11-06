Bossip Video

Yikes!

Amber Riley has been camping out in her boyfriend’s DMs, so women might want to think twice before they try shooting their shot at him. One IG user learned the hard way after the Glee star put her on blast, making fun of her trying to woo her boyfriend, fitness trainer Desean Black.

Riley blocked out the woman’s name who sent Desean a message, hoping he had a “blessed” day. Amber replied by sending a selfie of herself from Desean’s account, writing “We will. Thanks sis.” Amber added, “anybody else wanna wish US a good morning? #petty” to the screenshot message, which she shared in her Instagram Stories. Yikes!

Here is the man that has Amber Riley all worked up, going through his messages.

How would you respond if this was the response you got after building up the courage to shoot your shot at your crush? You can see Amber responding to women in her man’s messages HERE, courtesy of Madame Noire.

Soon after blasting the unsuspecting lady, Amber posted a photo calling herself “Mrs. Black” in bold letters.

Neither Riley nor her boyfriend have photos together coupled up on their Instagram accounts, with the exception of one recent photo Amber shared from the time she shot her shot to him in his DMs.

In a recent interview with Melyssa Ford for her podcast I’m Here For the Food Amber mentioned her boo, Desean Black had shared his DMs with her willingly, and she was shocked by what she saw.

“I mean people were just like, ‘y’all really together?’” she said. “Y’all b—hes is thirsty. Y’all nasty. Just so you know, he shows me everything. Stay outta that man’s DMs.”