As Dave Chappelle prepares for his latest Saturday Night Live hosting gig, Kenan Thompson is showing appreciation for the comedian.

Ahead of Chappelle’s appearance this weekend, Kenan sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to talk about what it’s like having one of his comedy icons around. He spoke highly of the comedian’s sixth time hosting the show before revealing that he almost cried after Chappelle gave him a compliment.

“I know the show on Saturday is gonna be powerful,” Thompson revealed. “He complimented us yesterday. He made an insane speech, you know, before the table read. Did the same thing years ago. The guy is such a prolific speaker, and he speaks from the heart, and a brilliant mind. And it’s such a pleasure to be around.”

Chappelle did just show his appreciation for the whole cast, but Kenan specifically.

“Yesterday [he] told me I was good at my job, and I almost cried, you know what I’m saying?” Thompson explained when asked about how it felt to stand next to Tracy Morgan, Chappelle, Eddie Murphy, and Chris Rock during the opening monologue of the Murphy-hosted episode last season. “The dude is…I mean, as far as the pinnacle of people I look up to in the voice of my generation, it’s that guy.”

Check out the interview down below to hear Kenan gush over Dave Chappelle ahead of tomorrow’s episode.