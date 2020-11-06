COVID-23???????

Imagine living through 8 months of quarantine during a never-ending pandemic then watching a movie about a never-ending pandemic where we’re STILL locked down in 2024.

Why anyone would want us to imagine this NOW, mid-pandemic, we don’t know, but that’s exactly what happens in upcoming pandemic thriller “Songbird” that follows residents in dystopian Los Angeles where COVID-19 has mutated into the deadlier COVID-23–no, seriously.

Eight million people have reportedly died in the United States in that year alone and there’s a 110 million death toll worldwide.

America is moving its citizens to quarantine camps known as Q-Zones with a select “immune” few like central character “Nico” (KJ Apa) scattered around the city. His girlfriend “Sara” (Sofia Carson) is dealing with her own mother contracting the virus as officials get ready to take her away.

If that sounds somewhat intriguing, it actually kinda is based on the thrilling (and triggering) trailer below:

It also sounds like something we might not be ready to watch until our current real-life pandemic is over.

The first feature film to be made during COVID-19 in Los Angeles, “Songbird” also stars Bradley Whitford and Demi Moore as a wealthy couple who may hold the key to Nico’s mission; Alexandra Daddario as a singer entangled in a messy affair; Paul Walter Hauser as a disabled veteran whose best friend – a drone named Max – is his eyes and ears to a world that has left him behind; Craig Robinson as Nico’s boss; and Peter Stormare as the

corrupt head of the city’s “sanitation” department, which seizes those infected and

transports them to the Q-Zone.

“Songbird” hits theatres (if they even still exist) January 29, 2021 and already has mixed buzz that you can peep on the flip.