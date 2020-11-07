Bossip Video

Attention BeyHive, there’s more Beyoncé for British Vogue for you to behold.

Beyonce for British Vogue

Source: Kennedi Carter / British Vogue

As previously King Bey’s covering the mag and chatting with British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful about her Carter clan, as well as racial and social justice movements and her quiet moments of joy. She also revealed that she truly IS the Queen of the hive and has 80,000 bees at her home because their honey soothes the allergies of her daughters Rumi and Blue Ivy.

As promised, British Vogue’s released exclusive shots taken by Kennedi Carter (@lNTERNETBBY), the youngest photographer to ever shoot a British Vogue cover, and they’re stunning.

In them, Bey rocks a series of different looks from Fendi, Alexander McQueen, Oscar de la Renta, Burberry, Tom Ford, and of course her own Ivy Park x Adidas.

Mugler creative director and die-hard Beyhive member Casey Cadwallader also spoke on that standout elastic-nylon mesh Mugler bodysuit that Bey rocked for one of four British Vogue covers.

Beyonce for British Vogue

Source: Kennedi Carter / British Vogue

According to Cadwallader, the exclusive LEWK that Bey highlighted with an expertly pointed leg was years in the making.

“This bodysuit is the grand finale of my mesh journey,” Cadwallader explains to British Vogue over Zoom. The contour-hugging material first took shape as hosiery in the resort and spring/summer 2020 collections. Mugler customers went wild for the “strong, gutsy” tights that didn’t snag after one wear, and demanded more. By autumn/winter 2020, Cadwallader had created tops and dresses.

“It’s a structured and precise fit but it’s flexible, which is a fun balance to strike,” says Cadwallader, a self-professed lingerie and shapewear obsessive who is in his element talking about technical fabrications. “I love [Bey’s one-piece], because it covers the entire body from neck to toe, but at the same time there’s a fragility and transparency that makes it quite sexy. It’s a way of showing skin, but also being very secure at the same time.”

What do YOU think about Bey’s British Vogue shots??? See another new photo below.

You can read Beyoncé’s full feature in the December issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands Friday, November 6 HERE.

