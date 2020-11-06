Bossip Video

Hardy har.

Khloe Kardashian thinks Tristan Thompson cheating on her last year is all sh*ts and giggles.

During the Thursday, November 5, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, 36-year-old Khloe, expressed how grateful she is for her ex, 29, for stepping up to take care of their 2-year-old daughter, True, while Kardashian had to quarantine with coronavirus.

“I’m so thankful that Tristan’s been here to help me take care of True, and then he’ll make me some food and leave it outside my door. Even though we’re not together, we’re just really good friends, and I’m really, really grateful for that.”

Before patting Tristan on the back for being a good dad, Khloe called him up with jokes about her new pal, “Quarantina.” That’s wehn she made light of his cheating scandal.

“This is quarantina… I know how much you like other women, so…”

Tristan replied,

“Oh wow!”

Hit play to see it.

While Khow did mention that she and Tristan were “just friends”, the show was taped months ago. Since then, they appeared to be coupled up, appearing together at Kim’s 40th birthday soiree.