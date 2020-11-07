Bossip Video

The divorce between Dr. Dre and his estranged wife, Nicole Young, continues to get messier and messier.

The latest development in this split is Young’s desire to find out whether or not her husband of 24 years had any children outside of their marriage.

According to reports from TMZ, Nicole filed legal docs asking Dre to hand over any paperwork relating to any paternity actions he may have been involved in during their 24-year union. It’s not clear whether or not there are actually any paternity suits involving Dre that exist, but Nicole is simply requesting he hand over any paperwork if there’s anything on this front.

This is just the latest development in an increasingly nasty divorce, which seems to have an endless amount of twists and turns. Over the past couple months, Dre and Nicole have been waging legal war over money and the existence of a prenup–plus, there’s been allegations of embezzlement and domestic violence.