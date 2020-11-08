Bossip Video

Actress Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth on the highly acclaimed NBC series “This Is Us,” revealed her single status Saturday night.

Last year, we reported about Kelechi Watson’s engagement to fellow actor Jaime Lincoln Smith. However, according to a message posted on Instagram stories, Kelechi Watson is now single. On Saturday, the actress, who, like Kamala Harris, is also a Howard University alum, celebrated the Biden/Harris election victory on social media, with one story that included a photo of Harris along with a the words Herstory! and H.U! In a second message she noted that Howard Homecoming has been rescheduled to the inauguration date, January 20, 2021. In her next Instagram story, the 38-year-old “This Is Us” actress, noted: “And I thought becoming Single was gonna be the only eventful thing to happen to me this year #TwentyTwenty.”

The actress had previously shared news of her engagement last September, including a photo of her engagement ring but that post has since been deleted.

Smith has also removed a similar post from his account.

We’re definitely wishing Watson a lot of love. She’s one of our faves on “This Is Us,” and love her dynamic with Sterling K. Brown. Who do you think would make a good match for Susan Kelechi Watson?