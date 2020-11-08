Bossip Video

Lori Harvey is always living her best life, and she’s been known to give us a good thirst trap while doing so. Before we all were confined to our houses in 2020, Lori kicked off her year with a spectacular birthday trip that took over social media. The trip spawned some of the top thirst traps of the year, if not all the best ones. Shortly after the trip, Lori even fought off would-be carjackers in Atlanta. All this while she was still waiting for a judgement in her hit-and-run case from the end of 2019.

Now, according to reports from TMZ, Lori caught a huge break.

A court official tells us Steve Harvey’s daughter appeared before a judge this week after cutting a deal with prosecutors … in which she pled no contest to one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

In exchange, we’re told Lori was sentenced to 2 years of probation. As we first told you … prosecutors charged Lori in her hit-and-run case back in January, about 3 months after she allegedly smashed her Mercedes G-Wagon into another car and attempted to flee the scene.

Lori is a top 5 contender for celebrities having the best year in 2020. Traveling, finessing car jackers, breaking Future’s heart, and now, beating a case. At this point…what can’t Lori do?