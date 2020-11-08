Bossip Video

Some late, great musical legends are set to be honored this year.

Whitney Houston, the Notorious B.I.G. and T. Rex’s Marc Bolan are all going to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame years after their deaths. Joining them as part of the 2020 class are Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode and the Doobie Brothers. Houston, T. Rex, B.I.G. and the Doobie Brothers are all being inducted after being on the ballot for the very first time.

The annual induction ceremony for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was originally supposed to take place back in May at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, the city where the rock museum is located. Unsurprisingly, things changed because of the coronavirus pandemic, postponing the event.

Instead, HBO is going to air a taped special on Saturday at 8 p.m. EST, with artists like Bruce Springsteen, Diddy, and Alicia Keys making appearances alongside some of the inductees.

After she released her debut album in 1985, Whitney Houston became one of the greatest singers in music history. B.I.G. only released two albums before his untimely passing in 1997, but made a major impact in the world of hip-hop. Artists become eligible for induction to the Rock Hall 25 years after the release of their first record.

Others set to make appearances during the TV special include Dave Grohl, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Gwen Stefani, Charlize Theron, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Levine and Brad Paisley.