Some highly coveted “Bushwick Birkins” might be even harder to buy now that they’ve gotten the approval of Lady O.

Oprah has named her annual list of Favorite Things and this year’s list includes those highly-popular, highly-praised Telfar bags. As previously reported Telfar is a black-owned brand created by Telfar Clemens that sells out in seconds so much so that Telfar launched a “bag security” program to ensure that anyone who really wants a Telfar can get one.

According to Oprah, the bags are exactly what you need and she surprised Telfar with the big news while gushing over her cream-colored tote.

“This unisex tote has quickly become the new It bag­,” said Oprah. “Made with feels-like-the-real-thing vegan leather, it’s the perfect size for work or weekend (I take the cream one with me everywhere). And who wouldn’t love the shoulder straps and top handles?”

Oprah’s 2020 Favorite Things List consists of 72 items and 50 out of the 72 products selected were created by Black-owned or Black-led businesses.

“We’ve got some fascinating gifts for everybody in your life,” Oprah says. “Everyone could use some extra joy. It is my hope that this year’s list will inspire you to express your gratitude for the people that matter most. And to support more Black-owned businesses all year round.”

Other black-owned items on the list include Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty line, Uncle Nearest Whiskey, and Mented Cosmetics, a nude lipstick line created by two Harvard business graduates.

You can check out Oprah’s 2020 Favorite Things List HERE.