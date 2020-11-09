Election Week 2020 was ICONIC

It’s the Monday after the longest, most stressful and anxiety-triggering week everrr and we’re still on a high from the election of President-Elect Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris who made history while vowing to restore the soul of our divided nation.

Now, we’re still awaiting official results from a handful of states leaning heavily toward Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (the nation’s first Black and South Asian Vice president AND first woman) but it’s safe to say they’ll be moving into the White House soon.

As of right now, sad boi Trump STILL hasn’t conceded the election while behaving like a bratty 5-year-old refusing to leave the playground in the latest shameful development of his shameless Presidency.

“We urge the Trump administration to immediately begin the post-election transition process and the Biden team to take full advantage of the resources available under the presidential transition act,” the transition center said in a letter Sunday. “This was a hard-fought campaign, but history is replete with examples of presidents who emerged from such campaigns to graciously assist their successors.”

Meanwhile, in reality, everyone else including countless celebs celebrated Joe & Kamala’s historic win.

“Let’s celebrate President @joebiden and VP @KamalaHarris… and get down to work. #46″ captioned Michael B. Jordan on Instagram. Justice was on the ballot.

But now it’s on the table.

Let the negotiations begin. “This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.” – @kamalaharris What my VP said!”

How are you feeling on this Monday after Election Week? Tell us in the comments and peep the absolute funniest Election Week tweets, memes and videos on the flip.