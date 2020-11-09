Eva, you in trouble girl!

Years from now we’ll look back on the 2020 Election and remember that over 90% of Black women showed up, showed out and saved the country in a truly iconic outpouring of support that won key states and ultimately the White House for Joe & Kamala.

Why anyone would attempt to downplay this, we don’t know, but Eva Longoria (who appeared to be an ally) was that person who pushed Black women aside to gush over Latinas during her now infamous MSNBC interview.

Eva Longoria to @AriMelber on the impact of Latina women: “That spirit and perseverance that Latinas use in their daily life, the struggle to pay their bills and the struggle to show up to their jobs … that’s the same perseverance and spirit they used to show up to the polls,” pic.twitter.com/BiATbXbaeG — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 9, 2020

“Of course, you saw in Georgia what Black women have done but Latina women were the real heroines here, beating men in turnout in every state and voting for Biden-Harris at an average rate of 3:1,” she claimed.

Naturally, this stirred up outrage across social media that prompted Longoria’s shaky attempt to clear things up followed by a Notepad apology that failed to smooth things over.

“I’m so sorry and sad to hear that my comments on MSNBC could be perceived as taking credit from Black women,” she wrote in a statement. “When I said that Latinas were heroines in this election, I simply meant that they turned out in greater numbers and voted more progressively than LATINO MEN.” “My wording was not clear and I deeply regret that,” she continued. “There is such a history in our community of anti-Blackness in our community and I would never want to contribute to that, so let me be very clear: Black women have long been the backbone of the Democratic Party, something we have seen played out in this election as well as previous ones. Finally, Black women don’t have to do it alone any longer. Latinas (many who identify as Afro-Latina), indigenous women, AAPI women and other women of color are standing with them so we can grow our collective voice and power.”

Should she be canceled for her comments? Do you think her apology is sincere? Tell us in the comments and peep her well-deserved dragging on the flip.