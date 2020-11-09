Bossip Video

King Bey’s giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her British Vogue cover shoot shot by Kennedi Carter (@lNTERNETBBY), the youngest photographer to shoot a cover in the mag’s history.

Inside as previously reported, Bey chatted with British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful about her Carter clan, as well as racial and social justice movements and her quiet moments of joy. She also revealed that she truly IS the Queen of the hive and has 80,000 bees at her home because their honey soothes the allergies of her daughters Rumi and Blue Ivy.

Now after revealing some new exclusive shots from the 20-page fashion spread…

Bey’s letting the BeyHive in on what went down behind the scenes.

In a video titled “A Friday In September” Bey’s seen at her house in the Hamptons while Nikki Giovanni’s “Poem For Nina” plays in the background. Kennedi Carter previously confirmed that the shoot took two days and was shot at both Bey’s home and at a recording studio.

Bey rocks a series of different looks on set from In Fendi, Alexander McQueen, Oscar de la Renta, Ivy Park x Adidas and more. And not only that but Blue Ivy’s seen on set catching a wink from her mom.

“Beyoncé reclines on a leather chair in an Oscar de la Renta feathered fuchsia dress and in another aerial shot she’s wearing a macramé Tom Ford gown, one patent-leather, and Louboutin heels,” says British Vogue about the shoot.

What do YOU think about the latest look at Bey for British Vogue???

You can read Beyoncé’s full feature in the December issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands Friday, November 6 HERE.