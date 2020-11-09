Bossip Video

Crystal Rodgers thinks she simply has nothing to add to Nicole Young’s divorce case.

Remember when we reported that Dr. Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young subpoenaed three of his alleged mistresses to testify in their messy divorce proceedings? Well, it’s not working out smoothly for her at all. One of the his alleged mistresses has officially answered the subpoena and she’s refusing to get involved..at least with Nicole.

Crystal Sierra aka Crystal Rodgers doesn’t think she needs to answer any questions about her involvement with the mogul during his 24-year-long marriage to Nicole Young according to The Blast. In court docs, Crystal says the subpoena is asking for information from her that is “irrelevant to the matter in dispute and are not reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence.” The motion says Crystal has no information about the prenup or any information that would help with the battle.

Nicole served the singer with the subpoena back in September. Ironically, around the same time the actress/songwriter/music producer posted a photo on her Instagram standing in the studio with Dre, along with a team of other people. Sierra has since made her Instagram page private, but you can see the photo of her and Dr. Dre together here.

Nicole and Dre were all smiles together, as she captioned the photo, “Hard work=Earning a Seat to work with the Best. A lot of talent in this room. #hiphop #hip #legends #musician #protools #beats #rapper #singers #singersongwriter.”

All three women have yet to publicly address claims they were Dre’s mistresses. The drama comes as Dre and Nicole’s divorce continues to get nasty. Nicole recently filed legal docs asking Dre to hand over any paperwork relating to any paternity actions he may have been involved in during their 24-year union.