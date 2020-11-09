Bossip Video

On last week’s episode of The Bachelorette, we finally got to see the plot twist we all knew was coming: Clare Crawley opted to end her season early to pick contestant Dale Moss, leaving the other men vying for her heart in the dust. After that, we were introduced to our new Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams.

Tayshia is a fan favorite from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor along with Bachelor In Paradise, so she’s not exactly new to this–but being the one in control of the whole process definitely changes things.

Following her introduction on last week’s episode, Adams (virtually) stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about her time as The Bachelorette, when she got the call, and how the process was different thing time around.

“As soon as I got the phone call, I said, ‘I have to do three things,'” Tayshia revealed on Kimmel. “Number one: I have to go run a mile because I just ate two donuts, number two: I have to scream into a pillow, because…what the hell just happened? And number three: I have to call my mom, and that’s exactly what I did.”

Check out the interview down below to see what we have in store for the rest of this season of The Bachelorette.