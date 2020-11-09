“This Is Us” Sneak Peek: Beth Deals With Teenage Attitudes And Randall Finds A New Therapist [VIDEO]

Are y’all all caught up on “This Is Us”?

Happy Monday! We’re kicking your week off right with a sneak peek from the upcoming episode of “This Is Us” airing on Tuesday, November 10 at 9/8c on NBC. In this clip, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) deals with teen ‘tude from Tess (Eris Baker) and Déjà (Lyric Ross) first thing in the morning. Randall (Sterling K. Brown) tells Beth he’s found a new therapist.

Check out the clip below:

Poor Beth… Them kids just aren’t giving her the respect she deserves! We do love Randall and Beth’s relationship though. Also we love that “This Is Us” is one of the shows helping to normalize therapy for black people.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Kevin and Madison navigate their engagement as Kate and Toby take a big step in their adoption journey. Jack and Rebecca brace for puberty.

The new episode of “This Is Us” airs on Tuesday, November 10 at 9/8c on NBC. Will you be watching?

