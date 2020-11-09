Bossip Video

Desus & Mero’s highly-anticipated collaboration with Timberland is finally (almost) here.

After teasing the partnership last month, the iconic shoe brand dropped a trailer for their collaboration on Monday, also announcing that the Desus & Mero-designed shoes will be dropping this Friday, November 13.

From their first baby steps to @SHODesusAndMero, @desusnice and @THEKIDMERO made their mark on the BX while rocking with #Timberland. We’re proud to announce two NYC icons coming together for the collab we’ve all been waiting for. Releasing 11.1320.#DesusandMeroxTimberland pic.twitter.com/ANON9NZVuA — Timberland (@Timberland) November 9, 2020

“Timberland is proud to debut a new footwear collaboration with the creative minds of celebrated Bronx comedy duo, hosts of DESUS & MERO on SHOWTIME and longtime brand fans Desus Nice and The Kid Mero (a.k.a. the Bodega Boys),” a press release from the company reads. “Known for their quick take on current events and unscripted style, Desus Nice and the Kid Mero show off their eye for design in this special collaboration featuring two iconic Timberland® silhouettes: the 6-inch Premium Waterproof Boot and the 6-inch Waterproof Field Boot.” “The Desus and Mero x Timberland 6-Inch Premium and 6-inch Field Boots are both made with waterproof Better Leather, ReBotl™ linings made with at least 50% recycled plastic bottles and 400 grams of Primaloft® insulation for added warmth,” the release continues. “The collection launches on November 13 at Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction and Eastbay – plus online at Timberland.com.”

Get a better look at the boots down below so you’re ready to cop the second they drop on Friday: