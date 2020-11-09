Bossip Video

Jeezy is officially heading back to the top of your new music playlists.

A few months ago, Jeezy announced he would be releasing a new album after many suspected he was done with the rap game. His forthcoming album, The Recession 2 will be the follow-up to his last project, TM104, and the continuation of his 2008 album titled Recession.

The rapper completed his obligation to Def Jam records and was a free agent, but he decided to resign from his former label just a few weeks ago. There’s no official word on the details of the deal or how many projects will be owed from the signing, but we all know Jeezy is about his business.

The first official single from the project is called “Back” featuring Yo Gotti.

Jeezy will release his new project, The Recession 2 on November 20th, which is perfect timing for him to face T.I. in an upcoming Verzuz battle. The Verzuz battle takes place just one day before his album is set to release and with the impact the battles have on streaming, Jeezy could be headed straight to number one.

In addition to a new album, Jeezy is also launching his new podcast, Worth a Conversation With Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins on Fox Soul. The Thug Motivation rapper shared that he will also be hosting a podcast on Chalamagne Tha God’s Black Effect Podcast Network alongside IHeartMedia. The first episode of his Recession Podcast will feature an interview with motivational speaker and entrepreneur Tony Robbins. Check it out below. Safe to say it’s snow season. Check out the trailer for his new album below.