Megan Thee Stallion’s former stylist is speaking out on what went down between him, the Houston hottie, and a City Girl.

As previously reported stylist EJ King made headlines for announcing that he was parting ways with the Houston Hottie while noting that he “doesn’t want to work under somebody who feels like your work is disposable.”

“I wanna do more for me, more for my brand,” said EJ. ‘” don’t want to work under somebody or ever feel like the way that people can make you feel like what you do for them in their life is disposable,” said EJ in an Instagram Live video. “Whether you’re a hairstylist, a makeup artist, stylist, PR, whatever it is—when you work for people personally, sometimes they like to forget that you’re your own person and what you do for them is a service. So sometimes the services you do for them are no longer needed. And that’s it. All I can do is be my genuine self, my loving self.”

Now he’s clarifying what he meant by that statement with Streetz 94.5’s Jazzy McBee.

According to EJ, he wasn’t being “messy” with the statement, instead, he was just speaking his truth and answering questions on IG Live. He did add however that Megan took offense to him coming forward.

“It turned into this big thing,” said EJ. “And then when it was picked up I didn’t want the blogs to turn into something messy, so I made another video explaining like that’s it’s not messy you know what I’m saying it’s not even not a messy situation, nor do I want it to be a messy situation. I’ve never been that person, I’m so positive all the time. Unfortunately, it turned into something bigger than it was. You know she was offended by it, she felt that I should have never said anything. We are all artists and it was my truth on a situation.”

EJ also added that before his departure, he mysteriously started not being booked by Megan for styling without warning. Still, he’s moved past that and now he’s mostly hurt that his personal relationship with Megan fell apart.

“We were big a** kids, we were big kids, we would have pillow fights—we just had a fun time. I would never deny the time that we had, we got close so fast. I fell in love with Megan Pete, I didn’t care about Megan Thee Stallion. I got to know and love Megan and I wish that our personal relationship could’ve been separated.”

In an interesting tidbit, he also revealed that he spoke to Megan at Cardi’s Las Vegas birthday bash and they “had words.” Their convo apparently “looked like it was so heated” that JT of The City Girls ran over to take Megan’s side and pushed him.

“I never wanted to get into anything at another person’s party, let alone Cardi’s birthday party,” said EJ while admitting that he initially avoided Meg at the party. “Everybody was faded at Cardi’s party, I know when Megan is faded, I know how passionate and animated Megan is when she’s talking. To the party, it could look like something crazier. It did become a lot, JT may have thought it was something more too and JT ran over and came in between us. I respect the City Girls, I have no issues with no females, I don’t want to have a war with no girls. Unfortunately, it got more animated than I wanted it to. […] JT came between us and she pushed me back.”

JT doesn’t play that PERIOOOOODT, clearly.

EJ clarified to Jazzy that the entire incident was “expressed the wrong way” but he “still wishes Megan the best.” He also confirmed that they haven’t spoken since.

Watch EJ King talk Megan Thee Stallion with Jazzy McBee below.